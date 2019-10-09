Sorry, Jami Website is not available in your language at the moment, but we are working on it! We offer the English language, by default.
HEVC / H.265 support in Jami
February 21, 2020
“Free as in Freedom”, the new major Jami release
November 19, 2019
Why is Jami truly distributed?
October 09, 2019
Audio / Video Calls
Screen Sharing
Conferences
Messaging
What makes Jami unique
Distributed
Jami is completely peer-to-peer and doesn't require a server for relaying data between users.
FOSS
Jami is a GNU project backed by the Free Software Foundation and distributed under a GPLv3 license.
Secure
We use state of the art end-to-end encryption with perfect forward secrecy for all communications and comply with the X.509 standard.
Advantages
Free
As in free beer AND as in freedom.
Unlimited
Without restriction on file size, speed, bandwidth, features, number of accounts, storage or anything else.
Ad Free
There will never be advertising on Jami.
Private
All communications are peer-to-peer and end-to-end encrypted.
Compatible
Available on Linux, Android, AndroidTV, Windows, macOS and iOS.
Fast
Latency and transfer speeds are greatly reduced thanks to the direct peer-to-peer connection.
Autonomous
Users who are on the same local network can communicate with Jami even if they are disconnected from the internet.
Anonymous
No personal information needs to be provided when creating an account.
