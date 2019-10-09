Sorry, Jami Website is not available in your language at the moment, but we are working on it! We offer the English language, by default.
What makes Jami unique

Jami is completely peer-to-peer and doesn't require a server for relaying data between users.
Jami is a GNU project backed by the Free Software Foundation and distributed under a GPLv3 license.
We use state of the art end-to-end encryption with perfect forward secrecy for all communications and comply with the X.509 standard.

Advantages

Free
As in free beer AND as in freedom.
Unlimited
Without restriction on file size, speed, bandwidth, features, number of accounts, storage or anything else.
Ad Free
There will never be advertising on Jami.
Private
All communications are peer-to-peer and end-to-end encrypted.
Compatible
Available on Linux, Android, AndroidTV, Windows, macOS and iOS.
Fast
Latency and transfer speeds are greatly reduced thanks to the direct peer-to-peer connection.
Autonomous
Users who are on the same local network can communicate with Jami even if they are disconnected from the internet.
Anonymous
No personal information needs to be provided when creating an account.

